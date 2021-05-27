Cuba at Ibero-American Forum of Economy and Finance Ministers





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Cuba’s first deputy minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro took part at the 7th Ibero-American Meeting of Economy and Finance Ministers held virtually from the Dominican Republic.



Regueiro said that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is the main obstacle for the development of the Cuban people. However, he noted that the strengthening of the US siege even in the scenario imposed by the pandemic has not stopped the Cuban government from allocating huge resources to guarantee an on-time and efficient response to the complex sanitary scenario.



The Cuban government official also stressed that the fight on the pandemic has proven the significance of cooperation and support among all the nations in the search of solutions to the global challenge.