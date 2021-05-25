US Activists Launch New Campaign in Support of Cuba





Havana, May 24 (ACN) The US-based No Embargo Cuba Movement (NEMO) has launched a new campaign in solidarity with Cuba and against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The initiative named “Cuba, !Que Linda es Cuba!” plans actions in support of a World Caravan to take place May 30th to send a loud-and-clear message of rejection against the over-60-year US siege of the Cuban people, according to PL news agency.



NEMO directive Manuel Tejeda called on all activists to upload photos and videos about Cuba to the organization’s Facebook page including messages of the campaign “Cuba Mas Linda Sin Bloqueo” (Cuba is More Beautiful without the Blockade).



The solidarity group advocates the lifting of the US blockade of Cuba without the imposition of conditions or demands on the island nation and with full respect for the sovereign rights of the Cuban people to choose by themselves their own destiny and social system without any foreign interference.