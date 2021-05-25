Cuba offers condolences for the effects of volcano eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla offered condolences today to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the effects of the Nyiragongo volcano eruption.



Through the social network Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy lamented the loss of human lives and material damages caused by this event.



Due to the eruption of the Nyiragongo, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, thousands of people were evacuated from the city of Goma, in the province of North Kivu.



According to the Ministry of Communication and Media of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sunday morning the lava flow had stopped in the vicinity of the city, but the magma managed to destroy several houses.



A preliminary balance indicates that some 15 people died, including nine in accidents during the evacuation and two by calcination.

The last eruption of the Nyiragongo, in January 2002, destroyed some 90,000 houses.