Subtropical storm Ana formed, first organism of the season





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology confirmed on Saturday the formation of subtropical storm Ana, the first named organism of the Atlantic cyclonic season, located at six o'clock this morning 300 kilometers east northeast of Bermuda.



With maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, higher gusts and a central pressure of 1,660 hectoPascal, the central region of the meteorological phenomenon was estimated at 34.2 degrees North latitude and 62.3 degrees West longitude at that time.



According to the Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 1, Ana moves slowly towards the west southwest at a rate of six kilometers per hour and in the next 12 to 24 hours will continue with a slow and erratic displacement, to increase from tomorrow Sunday its speed of translation, when its course will turn towards the northeast.



The text explains that during the early morning hours the area of low pressure located yesterday over the western Atlantic, northeast of Bermuda, continued to acquire subtropical characteristics, as it moved over warmer waters and increased the areas of showers and thunderstorms around its center.



The likelihood of this system gaining in organization and intensity is low, while a gradual weakening is forecast beginning tonight, to dissipate over the next few days.

The next tropical cyclone warning for this organism will be issued at 6:00 p.m. today, Saturday.