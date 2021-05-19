Cuba highlights the priority of education as a human right





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba gives essential priority to education as a fundamental human right and basis for consolidating peace and achieving sustainable development, stressed today Eugenio Gonzalez Perez Perez, Cuban deputy minister of education, at the Unesco World Conference.



The deputy minister explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has made every effort to maintain free, inclusive, equitable and quality education, and in the face of the temporary closure of schools, the continuity of the teaching-educational process was guaranteed with initiatives such as teaching-television activities and the use of online tools.



Gonzalez Perez assured that in this complex scenario, marked by a pandemic, the country continues in its efforts to promote actions to learn to live together in a sustainable way with the planet.



According to the Cuban representative, under UNESCO's premise of promoting the development of policies to systematically strengthen the synergic relations between education for sustainable development and formal and informal learning, the country has incorporated the essential actions of the Task Life into the new study plans and programs, as well as in the textbooks of most subjects.



He emphasized that these topics have also been incorporated into the educational work with the family to raise the perception of risk and increase the level of knowledge and the degree of participation of the entire population in the fight against climate change.



The Cuban representative's intervention took place Tuesday in the context of the World Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, according to the Cuban foreign ministry's website, Cubaminrex.



The UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) is being held online May 17-19 and will result in the adoption of the Berlin Declaration, through which Member States commit to promote ESD content and include it as an essential element of education systems.