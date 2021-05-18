Cuba Stresses Need to Reduce Digital Gap and Technological Unbalance





Havana, May 17 (ACN) Cuba reiterated on Monday the need to reduce the digital gap and technological inequality based on a fairer and equitable world order in the context of Telecommunications and Information Society Day ​(WTISD).



The information was released by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on his Twitter account by stressing the importance of equity in terms of technology and communication to make use of governance in the Internet.



Also on Twitter, Deputy Premier Jorge Luis Perdomo reiterated the Cuban government´s commitment to digital development in order to achieve a stronger impact by Information Technologies and Communications in society.



Cuban Communications Minister Mayra Arevich mentioned some of the Cuban advancements in telecommunications and access to technologies. Up to date, over 6 million Cubans have access to mobile telephone services; more than 64 percent of the population has access to the Internet, and 76 percent has digital television service at home, wrote the minister on her Twitter account.



The Cuban government is also advancing e-commerce as part of an Economic and Social Program in tune with the objectives and goals of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.