Lat Am regional association calls for the development of Internet access innovative projects





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) The Regional Fund for Digital Innovation in Latin America and the Caribbean (FRIDA) called for the development of innovative projects for a more inclusive access to the network of networks in the region.



The statement released by the Ministry of Communications (Mincom) clarifies that the topics this year include Stability and Security, Open and Free Internet, and Internet Access, and the deadline for submission remains open until June 11.



The Mincom explains that the first category will be based on cybersecurity, Internet resilience, interconnection and operation of networks; while the second one promotes initiatives to defend the digital rights of vulnerable populations in Latin America.



Finally, the third subject contributes to the implementation of projects that facilitate access to secure Internet in hitherto unconnected regions.



On this occasion, several prizes and grants will be awarded, the former consisting of a financial support of 10, 000 dollars in recognition of the initiatives that have contributed the most benefits to the thematic lines of action.



The registration of the works must be done directly on the FRIDA online platform and both state and non-state forms can participate, the Mincom pointed out.



FRIDA is an initiative of the Latin American and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC) and is supported by the International Development Research Centre of the Canadian Cooperation (IDRC) and the Internet Society.