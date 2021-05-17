Cuban Parliament Condemns Israeli Shelling of Palestinian Civil Population



Havana, May 14 (ACN) The Cuban Parliament International Relations Commission strongly condemned the indiscriminate bombardment by Israel against the Palestinian civil population in Gaza.



The legislative body issued a statement on Friday demanding the immediate cease of the violence launched by the Israeli army against the defenseless Palestinian people and the stop of colonization and supremacy policies by the State of Israel.



In the statement, the Cuban lawmakers denounced the permanent support by Washington of the actions used by Israel to instill terror and spread death among the civilians in Gaza and also called on world parliamentarians and the international community to have Israel stop its aggression against Palestine.



The Cuban Parliament also drew attention on the need for a far-reaching, fair and lasting solution to the conflict between the two nations so that the Palestinian people can recover their right to free determination and to have an independent and sovereign state, based on the borders established before 1967 with East Jerusalem as its city capital.



The bombardment launched this week has thus far claimed 122 Palestinian lives including 31 little girls and boys, along with hundreds of wounded and huge property damage.





