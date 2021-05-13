Cuba participates in Ukraine's International Tourism Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Cuba presented how it is preparing for the next tourist season in the face of the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 during its participation in the International Tourism Fair of Ukraine (UITT 2021), reads a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Caribbean nation is represented by its ambassador to Ukraine, Natacha Díaz Aguilera, and the person in charge of Consular Affairs, Alberto Adrián Fuentes Acosta, at the meeting that will last until May 13 at the Kiev Exhibition Center.



According to the note, the Cuban diplomats transmitted the experiences of their country, which hopes to become a popular destination in the development of ecotourism.



Likewise, their presentation addressed the possibility of Cuba offering in the near future a safe stay for tourists in a country free of coronavirus, since the Cuban government expects to conclude the process of vaccinating one hundred percent of its population by the end of this year, according to the report.



Among other topics discussed at the conference were the protocols and rules for safe border crossing, with the participation of diplomats from Bulgaria, Montenegro, Argentina, Egypt, Vietnam, as well as executives from the Ukrainian tourist agencies Coral Travel and Pegas Touristik.