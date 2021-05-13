Cuban Foreign Minister congratulates new CARICOM Secretary General





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla offered his congratulations to Carla Barnett on her election as the new Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Rodríguez Parrilla underlined on Twitter Cuba’s bond of brotherhood and solidarity with the said organization.



According to Prensa Latina news reports, Barnett, who is from Belize, was unanimously appointed on Tuesday as the 8th Secretary General, thus becoming the first Belizean woman and citizen to hold the post. She will take office on August 15.



Cuba is the only Latin American nation where all Caribbean countries are represented at the level of their own diplomatic missions.



Held every three years since 2002, the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the CARICOM-Cuba mechanism has been a framework to strengthen relations with the Caribbean Community and find solutions to the main problems facing its countries, such as the effects of climate change on, and the challenges to, their development.

