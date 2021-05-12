Cuban Association of the United Nations reaffirms solidarity with Palestine





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACNU) The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) reaffirmed through a press release its solidarity with the Palestinian cause as a result of the bombings by the State of Israel against civilians in Gaza that have already caused the death of 24 people, including nine children.



In its letter, the organization strongly condemns the siege that has caused damage and injuries to some 300 people at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in the middle of the month of Ramadan, during a protest against a new attempt to evict Palestinian families.



The UNHCR, on behalf of the more than one hundred Cuban civil society associations it represents, calls on the international community to adopt concrete measures to demand that the State of Israel put an end to its aggressive and colonizing policies against the Palestinian people and account for the systematic crimes and violations it has committed against the Palestinian population, the text states.



It adds that facts such as these demonstrate that Israel is not willing to assume and comply with the obligations that, as an occupying power, are stipulated in the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949 and in the advisory opinion issued in 2004 by the International Court of Justice on the subject, and for this it has the support of the government of the United States.



In this way, it continues to hinder the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and, in so doing, continues to seriously jeopardize international peace and security in the Middle East, the UNHCR declared.