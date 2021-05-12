Cuban FM condemns Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned on Tuesday the bombings that the Israeli government is carrying out against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



He also stressed in Twitter that these crimes continue to be supported by the United States, a nation that insists on proclaiming itself as the international guarantor of security and anti-terrorism, while backing actions such as this one.



#Cuba strongly condemns Israel's indiscriminate bombings against the #Palestinian population in Gaza and denounces the permanent support of the United States to these crimes, the diplomat wrote on the social network.



The Israeli government authorized the launching of airstrikes on 150 targets in Gaza yesterday as part of the escalating violence between the two territories.



In Gaza, it is happening one of the world's worst human rights crimes, where thousands of displaced Palestinians - elders, women and children - continue to live in terror of starvation and armed siege.