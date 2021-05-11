China Urges Washington to Lift Blockade of Cuba





Havana, May 10 (ACN) China asked the US Joe Biden Administration to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, which has been condemned by the international community year after year since 1992, as well as all sanction against Venezuela, Syria and Iran.



Hua Chunying, spokesperson with China’s Foreign Ministry criticized the US government for its strengthening of the measures to the detriment of the abovementioned nations while Washington self-proclaims a warrantor of democracy and constitutional guarantees, according to PL news agency.



The Chinese spokesperson noted that the US’s hostile policy was strengthened amidst the adverse COVID-19 world context with a serious impact on the economies of all countries.



Hua Chunying described the US actions as dangerous to life, health, the rights and development of the countries and their access to basic products needed their people.



Washington must immediately stop and abandon the politicization and double standards in such issues, said the spokesperson, who called the US to listen to the world claim to lift its siege of the Caribbean island nation and its illegal and unilateral sanctions against the other countries.

China is one of the countries that have stood by Cuba through the years by denouncing the US economic, commercial and financial blockade with increasing support and strengthening friendship and solidarity.