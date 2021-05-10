Cuba's solidarity highlighted in France





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The French association Cuba Linda highlighted the island's solidarity in times of the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated its repudiation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, Prensa Latina news agency reported from Paris.



In a statement on the occasion of its general assembly, held this weekend, the organization created in 1998 highlighted the sending by Cuba of thousands of experienced doctors to more than 40 countries and territories hit by the viral disease, despite the tightening of the siege by Donald Trump's administration.





Last year showed that the path chosen by the Antillean country is the only one capable of protecting populations from the scourges that threaten them, he stressed, signifying the effective, transparent and humane management of the Caribbean nation in the face of the pandemic, which included the development of its own vaccine candidates.

According to the association, Cuba's example bothers U.S. imperialism, 'which does not like to be shown that the salvation of humanity is not capitalism'.





The US government maintains its criminal policy, a real low-intensity war against the Caribbean country, to the point of intensifying the blockade in the midst of the pandemic, he denounced in allusion to the 240 measures of reinforcement of the siege decreed by Trump, many of them in the midst of the global health crisis by the COVID-19.

We join the millions of voices that today are raised around the world to demand the immediate and definitive lifting of the genocidal blockade imposed on Cuba for 60 years, Cuba Linda affirmed.





Regarding Washington's policy of economic asphyxiation, she recalled the vote on June 23 at the UN General Assembly of a new draft resolution on the need to put an end to the blockade, an initiative similar to the one approved in that forum on 28 occasions since 1992.

The association also reiterated its condemnation of the media propaganda against the Caribbean island and the systematic attempts to destabilize it.

It also stressed its request to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Cuban medical brigades for their professionalism, altruism and humanism, saving thousands of lives in all corners of the planet, solidarity evidenced once again in the context of COVID-19.