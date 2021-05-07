British and Canadian Media Stress Advancement of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines





Havana, May 6 (ACN) The British daily The Guardian and Canada’s CBC News chain stressed the advancement of Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccines despite the restrictions imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



In an article entitled “Cuba punches above its weight to develop its own Covid vaccines,” the British daily says that “Of the 27 coronavirus vaccines in final stage testing around the world, two are Cuban.”



Meanwhile Canada’s CBC News reported on the development by the island of two COVID-19 candidate vaccines and cites economic and social history professor Helen Yaffe from the Glasgow University as saying that most countries take Cuban biotech products very serious, according to PL news agency.



Professor Yaffe said that the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 could advance and be used in some countries of the world.



Both The Guardian and CBC join dozens of publications who have reported on the advancement of Cuban science and biotechnology in facing the pandemic, which has already claimed over three million 249 thousand lives.