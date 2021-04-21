CELAC advocates democratization of production of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) urged today the international community and the world pharmaceutical sector to join the efforts of governments and multilateral organizations forums, to democratize the production and access to anti-COVID-19 vaccines.



According to the CELAC Special Statement, published Tuesday on the Cuban foreign ministry's website, the integration organization is aware of the urgent global need to continue counteracting the impact of the pandemic, which is why it is necessary to find a way of solidarity to promote greater production and availability of vaccines.



It is urgent that the private sector, governments and international organizations work together to achieve fair, equitable, solidarity-based, transparent, timely and universal access to vaccines, diagnostic equipment, medicines and other health technologies against COVID-19, the statement stated.



The democratization process must also include the modernization of medical infrastructure and the training of health personnel, it added.



The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, made up of 32 countries, is a regional intergovernmental mechanism that promotes the integration and development of Latin American and Caribbean countries.