More active step of the solidarity campaign UnBlockCuba kicks off in Europe





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) The European solidarity campaign UnBlockCuba began this week a more active stage, with the realization of public actions in several cities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in support of the Caribbean island and against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



More than 100 organizations, associations and media from 27 European countries are taking part in this initiative, and despite the isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of friends of the Cuban people demonstrated in cities such as Berlin, Bochum and Gera, according to the Cuban foreign ministry's website, Cubaminrex.



In the German capital, the protest took place at the central Brandenburg Gate, in front of the U.S. embassy, where a performance was held and representatives of different solidarity organizations supported the sovereignty and independence of the island.



In order to provide more information on the blockade and the actions being carried out today, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the victory over the Bay of Pigs invasion and the celebration of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, an online event was held, broadcast by several digital platforms, which gathers all the actions and useful information related to the campaign.



This online event, organized by the German newspaper Junge Welt, initiator of UnBlockCuba, was attended by the prominent German jurist, professor emeritus and expert in International Law Norman Peach, who made a historical and legal analysis of the aggressive policy developed by the United States towards Cuba.



In addition, between April 27 and May 6, several high-impact publicity actions will be carried out, such as the presence of large posters in Berlin and other major European cities, advertisements in the press, radio broadcasts and social media.



At the same time, solidarity organizations and friends of Cuba, along with Cubans living in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will join the world caravan against the blockade that will take place in Europe on April 24, as well as other events that are expected to take place before the vote on the Cuban resolution against the blockade at the United Nations.