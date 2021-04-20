World community congratulates Cuban Communist Party on its 8th Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the election of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez as First Secretary of the Central Committee of the party organization, were congratulated and recognized by the international community.



Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro congratulated his counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel the day before for being elected first secretary of the political organization and highlighted the historical significance of the 8th Congress of the PCC for the continuity of the revolutionary process in the Caribbean nation.



Through a message posted on Twitter, the Venezuelan president pointed out that Diaz-Canel is part of the generation forged in revolutionary and profoundly anti-imperialist values.



For his part, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, highlighted the strong leadership of the PCC and emphasized his nation's approval of the strategic plans for the present and future development of the nation; he also pointed out that the Congress has provided important guidance and a driving force for the progress of socialism with Cuban characteristics.



Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, Russian president, congratulated today his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, on his election as first secretary of the PCC, Sputnik reported today.



For his part, the spokesman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (PCFR), Alexandr Yushchenko, stressed that Diaz-Canel will not only follow the course of justice and freedom of Fidel Castro, but will be able to face the modern challenges of the global world.



The PCC digital website published today the congratulations of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) to Cuba for the celebration of the 8th Congress.



They also thanked the country for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic and pointed out that once again the Cuban people have shown pride, solidarity, collaboration and great capacity to find ways out; proof of this is the research with drugs and mainly the development of vaccines, which will undoubtedly save many lives.