Evo Morales greets Army General Raul Castro Ruz





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The leader of the ruling Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) and former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales Ayma, greeted today on Twitter Army General Raul Castro Ruz, following his announcement that he is ceasing his work as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



Our tribute to the commander for a life dedicated to defend the revolution and the Cuban people, the Great Homeland salutes him!", Morales emphasized in his message.



During the first day of sessions of the 8th Congress of the PCC, on April 16, the Army General announced the transfer of responsibilities in the leadership of the political organization.



The 8th Congress of the PCC is holding its final session Monday, coinciding with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the historic victory at Bay of Pigs.