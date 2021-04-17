All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
UN Says Cuba Gave Effective Response to COVID 19



Havana, April 16 (ACN) The United Nations praised Cuba’s universal access to healthcare as a main factor for the nation’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to the UN website.

Resident Coordinator Consuelo Vidal-Bruce said that the UN report has the spirit of putting the people on its spotlight to release the result of actions during a challenging and defiant year.

UN agencies, funds and programs have accompanied the country’s sustainable development efforts in areas like effective government, productive transformations, environmental sustainability and risk management and human development with equity, the text reads.

In July 2020, the Cuban government released an economic and social strategy to face the impact by COVID-19; in August, US agencies, funds and programs signed with the Cuban state a new sustainable development cooperation accord for 2020-2024. The new accord responds to national priorities and brings together social actors and cooperation partners around the 2030 agenda and its 17 sustainable development goals.

