Cuba's efforts in the development of anti-Covid-19 vaccines acknowledged





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) recognized Tuesday Cuba's efforts to develop anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates.



According to a note published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website (Cubaminrex), the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, highlighted on behalf of the Alliance that despite the challenges faced by small island developing states, one of them, the Republic of Cuba, is leading the efforts in the development of a vaccine.



The remarks came during the Special Segment on Financing the Recovery of Covid-19, as part of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development.



Browne also rejected the imposition of unilateral coercive economic measures against developing countries, noting that such actions are incompatible with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law.

In this context, he urged the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate such measures, Cubaminrex reports.