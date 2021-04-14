Cuba condemns attack on Iranian nuclear plant in Natanz





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, condemned on Twitter this Sunday's attack on the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, Iran.



Rodriguez Parrilla affirmed that the sabotage was perpetrated by detractors of the lifting of U.S. government sanctions against the Iranian people.



This Sunday, an electrical incident occurred in the Iranian nuclear plant of Natanz, an event that the Atomic Energy Organization of that country qualified as a terrorist act.



Mohamad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, said on Twitter that deliberately attacking a nuclear facility, with a high risk of indiscriminate release of radioactive material, is nuclear terrorism and a war crime.



The aggression took place as negotiations are underway in Vienna to lift Washington's coercive measures against Tehran, and salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.