Cuba pays grateful tribute to Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general.





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, regretted the passing of Ramsey Clark, former attorney general of the United States (U.S.), and noted that his country pays grateful tribute to the honest and supportive man he was.



The president highlighted through a message on his Twitter account that Clark, who died Friday at the age of 93, accompanied Cuba in crucial battles and was critical of the great injustices committed by the U.S. in the world.



"We mourn the death of Ramsey Clark, former Attorney General of the U.S. Honest and supportive, he accompanied us in crucial battles and was critical of the great injustices committed by his country in the world. #Cuba pays grateful tribute to him," Díaz-Canel tweeted.



Clark, born on December 18, 1927, is considered a true friend of Cuba, who accompanied the battles for the return of Elián González (Cuban castaway child kidnapped in 1999 by counterrevolutionaries in Miami) and the Five Heroes (Cuban anti-terrorism fighters unjustly detained in the U.S.).



In November 2013, the U.S. lawyer was recognized in Cuba with the Order of Solidarity, placed on his chest by mothers of the Five Heroes: Antonio Guerrero, Fernando González, Ramón Labañino, René González and Gerardo Hernández, all back in the country.



That same year, in an interview with the Granma newspaper, Clark said he hoped to be a solid supporter, and declared that he hoped that "our peoples would come to love each other as they should, despite our long history".