Díaz-Canel offers solidarity to St. Vincent and the Grenadines after volcano eruption





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) Our solidarity and our greatest wish for the fury of the La Soufrière volcano to cease, wrote on Twitter the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, after an explosive eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.



The Cuban President expressed his support to the Saint Vincent Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, and his hardworking people.



This Friday, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced that as a culmination of a four-month seismic activity, the La Soufrière volcano began an explosive eruption.



According to the Seismic Research Center of the University of the West Indies, the power of the eruption provoked lightning, raised an ash column 10 kilometers high and could be observed via satellite.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla exchanged on Friday via telephone with Prime Minister Gonsalves, to whom he offered the support of the largest of the Antilles and reiterated Cuba's willingness to collaborate with that nation in the southern Caribbean Sea.



In another tweet, Rodríguez Parrilla explained that Cuban authorities worked with their counterparts in Saint Vincent for the timely and safe evacuation of Cuban collaborators who provide solidarity aid in that Caribbean archipelago.



In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, volcanic activity has not been reported since 1979; the most deadly one was recorded in 1902, with a death toll of more than 1,000 people.