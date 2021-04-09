Mexican President Thanks Cuba for Support against COVID-19





Havana, April 8 (ACN) Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked Cuba for its medical assistance against the COVID-19 pandemic.



During a press conference at Mexico’s National Palace, President Lopez Obrador praised the work of the Cuban medical brigade with the Henry Reeve Contingent, which has been assisting the Mexican people since December 2020 and fighting the worst peaks of the disease in that nation.



Eugenio Martinez, director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, uploaded excerpts of Obrador’s speech onto his Twitter account in which the president referred to the assistance offered by over 300 Cuban health specialists to set up a 200-bed hospital in the Mexican capital to fight COVID-19.



The Mexican head of state expressed Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel his gratitude as the Cuban health workers are concluding their mission in Mexico with a first group already back on the Caribbean island March 1.



“They are already returning home, so this is the time to express gratitude for the supportive gesture by the people and government of Cuba,” the Mexican president said.



The Cuban medical brigade departed for Mexico December 14, 2020 with 139 doctors and 20 nurses plus an electro-medic. They assisted over 1200 patients either confirmed or suspicious COVID-19 cases and saved 699 lives.