Cuba and Mongolia expand cooperation in the health field





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Cuba and Mongolia expanded their cooperation ties in health and medical sciences, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Health of both nations on Tuesday.



The document was signed in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, by the Minister of Health of that East Asian country, Enkhbold Sereejav, and Cuban Ambassador Raúl Delgado Concepción, on behalf of Cuban Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, Cubaminrex.



During the signing ceremony, Minister Enkhbold noted that the development and achievements of health and medical sciences in Cuba are well known to the Mongolian people and that Mongolian health professionals who studied dentistry in the Caribbean nation are now leaders in their specialties.



The Mongolian diplomat also described the actions being taken by his country's government in the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic, which has been affecting the world for more than a year.



For his part, the Cuban diplomat expressed the gratitude of the medical authorities and the Antillean people for this recognition and emphasized the willingness of the government of the Republic of Cuba to continue strengthening the ties of collaboration, beneficial for both nations, in favor of the noble profession of human health care.



In that sense, on Monday, during an exchange with Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Delgado Concepción thanked that country for its sustained support in Cuba's battle against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade; she also highlighted the possibility of increasing cooperation in the areas of health, biotechnology and tourism.



The Foreign Minister of that nation also pointed out that last year marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, for which she urged to strengthen the friendly bond, which extends to the economic and commercial spheres through cooperation.