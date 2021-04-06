European Activists Call Campaign for Cuba





Havana, April 5 (ACN) Activists with the Europe for Cuba Channel called a new world action against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island prior to the UN vote against the US siege next June 23.



The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly voted during 28 years in a raw in favor of the Cuba-sponsored resolution demanding the end of the blockade that the United States has maintained against the Cuban people for over 60 years now.



The activists said they are currently preparing the world action upon the experience of recent caravans, marches and demonstrations launched March 27 and 28 in countries of all five continents in support of Cuba.



Along with the strong rejection against the US siege against the island, the online solidarity with Cuba platform supports the Cuban Revolution and blasts the US discrediting campaigns against the island in the issue of human rights.