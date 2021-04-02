Cuba and South Africa make progress in Water and Sanitation cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) The praiseworthy performance of Cuban engineering collaborators was highlighted in a meeting between the Cuban ambassador in Pretoria with executives of the South African Department of Water and Sanitation.



In the fruitful exchange, Ambassador Rodolfo Benítez Verson, and Lindiwe Lusenga, Deputy Director General of the South African Department of Water and Sanitation, along with other executives, agreed on the good development of cooperation, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website reported on Thursday.



The South African side highlighted the excellent work carried out in the country by Cuban specialists since August 2020, as part of the implementation of the Agreement between Cuba and South Africa on Cooperation for the Administration of Water Resources and Water Supply, signed in February 2020.



Cuban engineers in South Africa support efforts in the efficient and sustainable exploitation and use of water resources, maintenance and management of water supply and sanitation infrastructure, as well as strategic planning, particularly in rural and other disadvantaged communities.



The Cuban ambassador described bilateral cooperation in this area as a true example of South-South cooperation and a worthy expression of the historical legacy of the great leaders of both nations, Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro.