Cuba rejects U.S. accusations contained in human rights report





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez decried today allegations by the U.S. State Department against his country, calling them unworthy, immoral and deceiving.



“They come precisely from a government that imposes on Cuba a criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade and causing enormous damage to the Cuban people,” he said.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla tweeted in turn that the U.S. accusations are misleading and politicized and emphasized that they tarnish neither Cuba's world-renowned performance nor its social justice indicators.



The General Director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s U.S. Division, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, also rejected the document, which he holds misleads and misinforms the Americans. He assured that the U.S. government disregards international public opinion and sells its citizens the story that it is a champion in the defense of Human Rights.



This Tuesday, the White House Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, presented the report on the human rights situation around the world, without mentioning the U.S.’s own problems in that respect.



By law enacted 40 years ago, the U.S. Secretary of State must prepare the document every year and submit it to Congress. The text usually addresses allegations by organizations, corruption cases and conflicts in nearly 200 countries, information that legislators take into account when designing laws, approving foreign aid and making policy decisions.



Between April 2019 and March 2020 alone, the losses caused to Cuba by the U.S. blockade exceeded five billion dollars, the highest figures recorded in one year. The numerous regulations and provisions issued by Donald Trump's administration reached unprecedented levels of hostility, even in the context of the fight against COVID-19.