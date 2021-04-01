Swiss President for Deeper Relations with Cuba





Havana, March 31 (ACN) Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his government’s willingness to further expand bilateral relations with Cuba as he received the credentials from the island’s ambassador to his country Mayra Ruiz.



The President and the Cuban diplomat addressed the good pace of bilateral relations during talks at Bern’s Federal Palace, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Ambassador Ruiz reiterated Cuba’s thankfulness to Switzerland for having represented the island’s interests in the United States of America during 24 years and for its support at the United Nations of the Cuban resolution demanding the lifting of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.



The two parties also addressed the fight against COVID-19 and other issues of international interest.



Cuba and Switzerland have maintained historic relations since 1902 on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation.