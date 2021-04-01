Canadian Donation Supports COVID-19 Vaccination in Cuba





Havana, March 31 (ACN) The Canadian Network in Solidarity with Cuba is shipping a donation to Cuba over the next weeks aimed at contributing to the island’s COVID-19 immunization program.



The donation consists of over one million 900 syringes and other items and it’s part of a campaign launched in January by the Canadian Network to collect funds to send medical items to the island, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



In launching the supportive campaign, the Canadian organization acknowledged the island’s achievements in the field of health and its contribution to other nations of the world in the mid of a strengthened US blockade which hinders the purchase of medical equipment and medications to fight the pandemic.



The campaign has been joined by numerous Canadians, Cubans and citizens from other nations residing in Canada.