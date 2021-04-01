Cuba writes one of the most extraordinary chapters in the history of humanity, Sacha Llorenti states





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoplee of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, said today on Twitter that Cuba is currently writing one of the most extraordinary pages in the history of mankind.



Llorenti highlighted that the Caribbean island is sending health personnel to dozens of countries and is also making progress in the development of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, in the midst of a terrible pandemic and an inhuman and criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States.



In times of COVID-19, the Henry Reeve Brigades of Cuba have supported the fight against this disease in 40 countries and territories of all continents, adding to the collaboration of Cuban doctors in 59 countries prior to the pandemic.



Cuba is also developing five vaccine candidates against COVID-19, two of which are already in the third phase of studies (Soberana 02 and Abdala) and by August the country expects to have enough doses of these candidates to immunize the entire Cuban population and then for other nations of the world.

In addition, the combined study of Soberana 01 and 02 in pediatric populations should begin next month.