Cuba fosters and defends rights of senior citizens, expert says





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACNU) The president of the Chair of Older Adults of the University of Havana, Teresa Oroza, highlighted today before the United Nations Cuba's work in the promotion and defense of the rights of older adults.



The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) reported on its Twitter that Oroza addressed a session of the Open-ended Working Group on Aging of the United Nations.



In the sessions of the UN Open-ended Working Group on Ageing, there is an exchange on the most effective measures to improve the promotion and protection of human rights and dignity of older adults.