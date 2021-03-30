Cuba participates at UNESCO's MOST program





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuba participated in the 15th session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Program of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which promotes the use of knowledge based on social sciences to satisfy human needs, Cubaminrex reported.



The elaboration of new strategies for the 2022-2029 period and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic were among the main items on the agenda.

As a member state of the body, Cuba participated with a delegation composed of Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, ambassador to UNESCO, Bryan Gual Navarrete, official of the Cuban national commission for UNESCO, and Aimee Pujadas Clavel, third secretary of the permanent mission to UNESCO.