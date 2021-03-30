Cuban FM condemns racism and segregation in US society





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned today on Twitter racism and segregation in the U.S. society, saying that they are endemic evils in a society that has excluded millions of people during its history.



He also referred to data from a survey published by a U.S. research center, which reflects that a large percentage of U.S. citizens consider that there is discrimination against blacks, Hispanics and Asians.

The Pew Research Center, based in Washington DC, provides information on issues, attitudes and trends that characterize the United States.