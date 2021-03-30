All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
30
March Tuesday

Cuban FM condemns racism and segregation in US society



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned today on Twitter racism and segregation in the U.S. society, saying that they are endemic evils in a society that has excluded millions of people during its history.

He also referred to data from a survey published by a U.S. research center, which reflects that a large percentage of U.S. citizens consider that there is discrimination against blacks, Hispanics and Asians.
The Pew Research Center, based in Washington DC, provides information on issues, attitudes and trends that characterize the United States.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News