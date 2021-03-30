World Caravan for Cuba Took Place in a Hundred Cities





Havana, March 29 (ACN) The calls for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba were raised from one hundred cities in 60 nations as activists staged demonstrations, car and biking caravans.



Reports about the action reached the Havana-based Friendship Institute telling about demonstrations that gathered associations of Cubans residing abroad, solidarity organizations, parliamentarians, artists, academics and other persons.



Due to the pandemic restrictions many activists flooded social networks with messages, photos, videos and statements. The huge wave in support of Cuba was accompanied from the island by a large car and biking caravan along Havana’s sea-front drive boulevard as a local response to the impressing world action.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the initiative as a moving day of world solidarity and he thanked Cuban émigrés and friends from around the world.



World voices against the US hostile policy against Cuba were raised in Russia, Bulgaria, the U.K., Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, France, Austria, Greece, Finland, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Guinea, Cape Verde, South Africa and other nations.

Demonstrations were also reported in many US cities like Miami, New York, San Francisco, Detroit, and Tampa.