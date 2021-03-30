Cuba participates in UNESCO meeting on educational recovery post-COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is bringing together education ministers from around the world Monday to discuss the recovery of teachers after the impact of the school closures caused by COVID-19.



Yahima Esquivel, Cuban ambassador and permanent representative to the organization, said today on Twitter that Cuba is represented at the event.



According to information published on UNESCO's website, the high-level meeting addresses three major concerns of the education policy agenda: reopening schools and supporting teachers, mitigating dropout and learning losses, and accelerating digital transformation.



In her opening speech, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stressed that education system recovery means keeping schools open and safe, as well as ensuring that students are not left behind.



For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all countries to focus education at the center of their post-pandemic recovery strategies.



The meeting follows the results of a new study, according to which more than 100 million children will fall below the minimum level of reading proficiency due to the impact of school closures caused by the pandemic.



The research indicates that, as a result of COVID-19, the number of children with reading difficulties will rise from 483 to 584 million by 2020, an increase of more than 20 %.



It further notes that learning losses are expected to be greatest in the Latin America and Caribbean and Central and South Asia regions.



Currently, schools remain closed in 30 nations, and are partially open in some regions of 70 countries, affecting nearly one billion students - about two-thirds of the world's student population.





