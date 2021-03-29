World Caravan Against the Blockade exceeds expectations



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) This Sunday, the second day of the World Caravan against the blockade of Cuba, parades of cars and various activities in repudiation of the genocidal policy took place in more than 50 countries, surpassing the expectations of this historic day.



The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) informed that on Sunday, in addition to the numerous actions carried out yesterday, friends from more than 20 nations from all continents joined the universal clamor in defense of Cuba or continued the activities initiated the day before.



A caravan along the Havana coast, in the morning hours, accompanied the international movement in support of Cuba, while the social networks were overflowing with virtual meetings, messages, statements, photos and audiovisual materials, which compensated in many cities for the impossibility of larger meetings due to the COVID19 pandemic.



In Miami and other U.S. cities, inspired by the Bridges of Love project, Cuban emigrants and U.S. citizens traveled the streets and avenues in their vehicles, reiterating the call to the government to cease economic sanctions against Cuba.



Also in seven Canadian localities, Cuba Solidarity Committees and Cuban residents held demonstrations, as well as in Mexico and Colombia where protests took place in front of the US embassies.



From Beijing it was known that Chinese and Cuban citizens united in a video to demand the end of the economic siege against the Island, and in another audiovisual the children's activity "Boxing for Cuba" was circulated.



In Latin America, the Puerto Rican Committee for Solidarity with Cuba joined the World Caravan with a declaration stating that "we, the peoples, united, demand that it is time to end this criminal blockade and repeal the more than 240 sanctions ordered by the administration of Donald Trump to intensify it".



At the same time, this Sunday, Cuban emigrants and members of the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Chile -through its Zonals from North to South of the country-, in Panama, Uruguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Haiti joined the day.



From South Africa, Zimbabwe, Cape Verde and Egypt, actions to reject the U.S. blockade of Cuba were reported, highlighting the solidarity aid provided by the Antillean island to other peoples in various sectors and in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Likewise, representatives from Cambodia and Azerbaijan participated in the day of solidarity; activities started yesterday continued in Germany and the Netherlands while in Belgium there was a caravan and in Italy members of the Cuba Friendship Circle in Genoa carried out an act on the coast of that city.



In Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel described as exciting the day of international solidarity against the U.S. blockade and in support of the island.



Yesterday, in a working meeting on Cuba's foreign policy, the president had stated: I am convinced, for all the reasons we have, for the answers we have given in these difficult times before the world, that we are going to be supported by the majority of the world in the fight against the blockade.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, while participating this Sunday in the caravan called by young Cubans on Havana's Malecón, denounced "the blockade has not only been very long, immoral and criminal, but the opportunistic tightening of this illegal measure during the Trump administration, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, makes it even more genocidal".



Meanwhile Fernando González Llort, president of ICAP, reiterated his gratitude to the organizations and friends from numerous countries integrated to the world caravan of solidarity with Cuba. (Iliana García Giraldino /Always with Cuba)