World parliamentarians reject U.S. blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Members of different parliaments around the world joined this weekend the Caravan against the U.S. Blockade, carried out in all regions of the planet to demand the end of that genocidal policy.



The Spanish MEP, Manu Pineda, expressed in her Twitter account her support to Cuba: "The world is mobilized in solidarity with Cuba shouting #NoMásBloqueo #CubaPorLaVida #CubaSalvaVidas. Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome."



For his part, the Belgian MEP, Marc Botenga, highlighted on that social network the development of the Caribbean island's vaccine candidates against COVID-19 and stressed that "it is time to lift the U.S. blockade against Cuba."



Previously, the also member of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno, had highlighted in a video broadcast on the YouTube channel Europe for Cuba in the framework of the day, her "total solidarity and strong closeness" with the Caribbean country.



Ismael Sanchez, deputy in the Andalusian Parliament, participated in the activities carried out in Spain, according to information from the Consulate General of Cuba in Seville. "We join the international demand for the lifting of the blockade on Cuba.



And this afternoon we will be participating in the caravan being held in Morón de la Frontera, Seville," tweeted this Saturday the legislator, who added in another message on this digital platform that "The U.S. blockade of Cuba is unjust, inhuman and a violation of the most elementary human rights."



Similar voices were raised this Saturday and Sunday in dozens of cities around the world during the worldwide caravan against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba for more than six decades.



From Havana, a caravan of youngsters and the people in general went this March 28 from the floating dock in Old Havana to the Torreón de la Chorrera also demanding #NoMásBloqueo, as happened in other parts of the world.

Parlamentarios del mundo rechazan bloqueo de Estados Unidos contra Cuba (+Video)