Virtual meeting "Cuba for Life" kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The virtual conference Cuba for life: Experiences in the fight against COVID-19 starts its sessions today in response to the call of the Sao Paulo Forum (FSP), which brings together Latin American and Caribbean left-wing political parties and movements.



The meeting is being broadcast live in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese through the Facebook profiles of the Sao Paulo Forum (@Forodesaopaulo) and the Cuban Young Communists League (@UJCuba).



Among its main goals is to inform about Cuba's strategy in the fight against the pandemic, to denounce the effects of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Island, to present the results of the medical collaboration of the Henry Reeve contingent, and to provide data about the development of Cuban biotechnology.



FSP executive secretary Mónica Valente, Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda and BIOCUBAFARMA president Eduardo Martínez, will take part in the digital event, also attended by the directors of the Finlay Vaccine Institute and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in charge of research on vaccine candidates.