The Sao Paulo Forum again in defense of Cuba and its truth





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Once again the Sao Paulo Forum raises its voice in favor of Cuba and its truth, in the face of U.S.-based hate and manipulation campaigns intended to overshadow the reality of a country standing up for the welfare of its people and other nations of the world.



The left-wing Latin American body calls to the virtual meeting "Cuba for Life", organized by the Executive Secretariat and the Working Group of the Sao Paulo Forum, in coordination with the Communist Party of Cuba.



The aim is to discuss Cuban biotechnological development and the Cuban vaccine candidates, as well as its strategies to cope with COVID-19 at home and abroad through the Cuban Medical Brigades of the "Henry Reeve" International Contingent.



Political parties and other members of the Sao Paulo Forum, together with social, popular and solidarity movements, will discuss the impact of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Island, intensified under the Trump Administration.



The meeting will be broadcast live in Spanish on the YouTube channel of the Young Communist League (UJC), and in Portuguese, French and English on the channels of the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT), the Secretariat of the Forum and the International Week of Anti-Imperialist Struggle channel, respectively.



The São Paulo Forum is a forum of Latin American left, center-left and extreme left political parties and groups, created by the then Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula and Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, in July 1990.