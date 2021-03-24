Sao Paulo Forum to discuss Cuba's experience before COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) The Sao Paulo Forum (FSP), which gathers Latin American and Caribbean political parties and movements, will hold this Thursday the virtual conference "Cuba for Life: Experiences in confronting COVID-19"



According to the official website of the FSP, the objective of the digital meeting is to inform about Cuba's strategy in the confrontation of the pandemic and to denounce the effects of the blockade that has been tightened during this period.



It will also present the results of the medical collaboration of the Henry Reeve Contingent and explain the development of biotechnology in Cuba and the five Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana 01 and 02, Mambisa, Abdala and Soberana Plus.



FSP's executive secretary, Monica Valente; the Cuban health minister, Jose Angel Portal Miranda; and the president of Biocubafarma, Eduardo Martinez, will take part in the digital meeting. The heads of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, Vicente Verez Bencomo, and of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Marta Ayala, Cuban institutions that lead the research of the vaccine candidates, will also participate in the event.



The São Paulo Forum, as an articulation of Latin American and Caribbean political parties and movements, has 123 member parties in 27 countries, which meet in an annual meeting; it also has a Working Group composed of representations from 16 countries, which meets periodically.