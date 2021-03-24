Cuba and EU to Address Unilateral Coercive Policies





Havana, March 23 (ACN) Cuba and the European Union will hold the Third Dialog on Unilateral Coercive Measures, which follows up on a session held November 2019 in this city capital.



The dialog, to take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, runs under the bilateral Agreement for a Political and Cooperation Dialog reached in 2016 and provisionally implemented in 2017, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The bilateral agenda will include the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, such a political or economic pressure on nations, as well as the legal and practical framework of the European Union’s legislation to counter the imposition of extraterritorial laws on third countries.



The Cuban delegation to the talks will be headed by the general director for Multilateral Affairs and International Law at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Maria del Carmen Herrera.



The island will denounce the strengthening of the over 60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade amidst an scenario marked by the fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic.