Cuba rejects Venezuela's qualification as unusual and extraordinary threat





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla rejected today on Twitter the qualification of Venezuela as an unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States.



In the message published on this socila media , Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that with this action, the U.S. intends to justify the application of illegal unilateral coercive measures.



The actions of systematic aggression, destabilization attempts and economic choking against this brotherly country must cease, the Cuban diplomat also warned.



More than 450 unilateral and illegal coercive measures have been imposed against Venezuela, a country that has been deprived of at least 30 billion dollars in cash from its assets abroad, resources that should be used to attend to the health, food and integral rights of the people.



According to the United Nations special rapporteur, Alena Douhan, the illegal actions implemented by the U.S. are holding back the country's development due to the severe impact caused to its economy and the consequent 99 % drop in foreign currency income during the last few years.



Douhan also warned that the country's access to medicines and food is also affected, thus worsening the crisis scenario and internal tensions, with an impact on the migratory flow and the separation of families.



Recently, the Venezuelan oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, denounced a new attack against the hydrocarbons industry in the section of the El Tejero gas pipeline, in Monagas state.



In this regard, the official pointed out that this fact is added to the agenda of sanctions, blockades and sabotage to the oil industry with the purpose of interrupting the operations of the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA) and pointed out that this sector is one of the most affected by the coercive and unilateral measures imposed by the United States on this South American nation.