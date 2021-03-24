Cuban embassy to Japan calls for online conference on vaccination candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Cuban embassy to Japan called today for participation in the Online Conference "Cuba moves forward with five vaccine candidates against COVID-19", to be held April 14.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex), the virtual meeting will analyze the questions: What factors have made it possible for Cuba, a developing country subjected to a tough economic blockade, to become the first country in Latin America to start Phase III with two vaccine candidates, and What are the perspectives of these five vaccine candidates?



The Cubaminrex statement details that the presentation will be made by Cuban ambassador to Japan, Miguel A. Ramirez, and Claudio Monzon, head of the embassy's foreign affairs department, will act as moderator of the question-and-answer session.



Cubaminrex highlighted that among the 22 vaccines against COVID-19 worldwide in phase III clinical trial, two are the Cuban Abdala and Soberana 02; besides, the country has the candidates Soberana 01, Mambisa and Soberana Plus in phases I/II.



The text explains that to date, the vaccinated volunteers show a high level of specific antibodies and no severe adverse reactions have been registered; meanwhile, Cuba will have all the necessary doses to complete the vaccination of its adult population in the second half of 2021, if the emergency registration is approved in July and August.