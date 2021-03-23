Asian and AFrican Media Stress Cuba Success against COVID-19





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Several Asian and Africa media outlets have underscored the success of the Cuban scientific community in developing five candidate vaccines against COVID-19.



Cambodia’s Fresh News digital website reported on the Cuban vaccine SOBERANA 02 entering phase III trials and its administration to volunteers between 18 and 80 years of age.



Meanwhile, Mozambique’s Visão Aberta weekly said that Cuban scientists were able to develop five candidate vaccines against the pandemic. In a front page article the weekly says that Cuba has become a trend for many important media since the island nation is the first country in the world able to immunize all its people in 2021.



The Asian and African media say that Cuba has made such scientific achievements despite the US economic, financial and commercial blockade against the island nation.