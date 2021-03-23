Puerto Rican Activists to Mark Anniversary in Cuba





Havana, March 22 (ACN) The Puerto Rican Juan Rius Rivera Brigade in Solidarity with Cuba expects to visit the island in July to mark the 30th anniversary of that contingent made up of 160 activists.



Due to the complex scenario posed by the COVID-19 epidemic the activists got in contact with the Cuban epidemiology chief Dr. Francisco Duran who said that the Puerto Rican sisters and brothers will be welcomed in Cuba while he insisted that that they must abide by all sanitary protocols.



The activists will stay here July 3 to 27, including the first six days under isolation and medical control conditions. Then they will carry out their program of activities, the doctor said.

Contingent leader Milagros Rivera stressed the significance of marking in Cuba the 30th anniversary of the solidarity group and thanked the Cuban doctor for his advice.