The World in Solidarity with Cuba





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Personalities, political organizations and activists from around the world have launched a large program of actions in solidarity with Cuba and to reject the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation.



Members of the Cultural Association of Cubans Residents in Costa Rica and other groups supportive of Havana have organized a car caravan for next Sunday in the capital San Jose. The action joins others to take place in over 40 countries of the world under the slogan “Bridges of Love: NO to the US Blockade of Cuba,” to ask US President Joe Biden to lift the unilateral and hostile policy.



In Serbia, several Friendship organizations will join what has been called the International Biking Caravan against the US Blockade of Cuba to take place in several nations on March 27, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



In France, activist Fabrice Leclerc, member of the France-Cuba Association said that they will stage demonstrations in several cities to join world campaigns March 27 and 28 against the US siege on Cuba. The actions will include car, motorbike and bicycle caravans.



The European actions for Cuba have called mobilizations on March 27 in Asia, Oceania, Africa and South America, while supportive actions with the island will also occur on March 28 in North and Central American nations.