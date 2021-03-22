French friends call for Internet actions against the blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The French association Cuba Linda called today for actions on social networks on March 27 and 28, as part of the world caravan days against the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, the solidarity organization created in 1998 issued a press release announcing initiatives to join those days to the call launched in late February by the Europe for Cuba channel, in order to demonstrate the universal rejection of the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by Washington to the Caribbean country for six decades.



In that sense, it urged Internet users in France and around the world to send photos or small videos taken in representative places of the countries, regions and cities or at home, with banners or statements condemning the blockade

These images will be published in our groups on social networks and disseminated by the Europe for Cuba channel, it said.



A similar action was organized in July last year as part of the international campaign to promote the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban Henry Reeve medical brigades for their contribution in the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic in dozens of countries and territories in several continents.



Cuba Linda also invited to take part on French soil in the rallies prepared by the France Cuba association and others in solidarity with the island, scheduled for March 27 in this capital, Lille and Toulouse, although the health situation created by COVID-19 and the restrictions to face it could lead to last-minute changes.

It is time to put an end to the criminal blockade of the United States against Cuba, it stressed.



The association demanded the United Nations to take a strong and repudiatory stance against blockades and unilateral sanctions aimed at attacking sovereign nations, thus hindering cooperation and peace among peoples.



It is the countries that violate the UN Charter and International Law with their belligerent and criminal measures that should face sanctions, it warned.



Likewise, it asked the European Union to rigorously exercise its regulations against extraterritorial measures, which affect companies and banks of the old continent interested in maintaining commercial and financial relations with Cuba.