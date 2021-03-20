Cuba and Singapore Willing to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, March 19 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his counterpart from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnam ratified on Friday their countries’ willingness to expand bilateral cooperation links.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will require special attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially by holding multilateral forums.



The two foreign ministers also looked at the state of bilateral diplomatic relations.



Cuba and Singapore established diplomatic links in April 1997. Both countries share important economic and commercial relations and they also maintain exchange in the biotechnology field.



The Republic of Singapore is an Asian island nation made up of 63 isles with a population of five million 612 inhabitants.